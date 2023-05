Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary

Renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid homage to Sidhu Moosewala on the Punjabi singer's first death anniversary.

During one of his concerts in the US, the Pakistani musician known for singing hit Bollywood songs such as Mann ki lagan, Jiya dhadak dhadak, Bol na halke halke and Dagabaaz re, dedicated popular qawwali Akhiyan Udeek Diyan to Moosewala.

Several videos of the concert are viral on social media.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead last year on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295.

In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moosewala.

The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in a large numbers in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur.

Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the slain singer.