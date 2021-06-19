Ram Nath Kovind mourns 'sporting icon' Milkha Singh

Kovind said the story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 12:02 ist
The 91-year-old sprint legend died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the demise of Milkha Singh fills his heart with grief and that the story of the sporting icon's struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians.

The 91-year-old sprint legend died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

“The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers,” Kovind tweeted.

