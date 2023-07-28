Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, no more

Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, passes away at 77

The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the band announced Thursday.

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Jul 28 2023, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 08:13 ist
Randy Meisner. Credit: Twitter/@dvesean

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles whose broad vocal range on songs such as Take It to the Limit helped catapult the rock band to international fame, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 77.

The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the band announced Thursday.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the group said on its website.

Meisner, the band’s original bass player, helped to form the Eagles in 1971 together with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon. Meisner was with the band when they recorded the albums EaglesDesperadoOn The Border, One of These Nights and Hotel California.

Meisner left the band in September 1977 but was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Frey died in 2016.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eagles
Entertainment News
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Western Ghat: Land-use changes hit endemic biodiversity

Western Ghat: Land-use changes hit endemic biodiversity

More than 66% NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply

More than 66% NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply

Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war

Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

 