Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, passes away at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles whose broad vocal range on songs such as Take It to the Limit helped catapult the rock band to international fame, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 77.

The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the band announced Thursday.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the group said on its website.

Meisner, the band’s original bass player, helped to form the Eagles in 1971 together with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon. Meisner was with the band when they recorded the albums Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights and Hotel California.

Meisner left the band in September 1977 but was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Frey died in 2016.