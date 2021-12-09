Rape case against film-maker Besson dropped: Sources

A French magistrate investigating an allegation of rape made against French film director Luc Besson in the wake of the #MeToo movement has closed the case, legal sources told AFP on Thursday.
Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy had accused Besson — director of the Fifth Element and Leon — of raping her over a two-year on-off relationship and filed a complaint against him in May 2018.
Prosecutors dropped the case in February 2019 citing lack of evidence, but a new investigation was opened later that year after Van Roy brought fresh charges.
Van Roy, who had minor roles in Besson's Taxi 5 and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, is one of nine women who have said they were assaulted or harassed by Besson.
He has denied all of the accusations.
Besson has admitted to having a relationship with Van Roy but dismissed her as a "fantasist".
"This case is a lie from A to Z. I did not rape that woman, I have never raped a woman in my life," he told BFMTV in 2019.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now husband & wife
Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter
Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed
Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list
Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border
No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report