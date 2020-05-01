Record ozone hole over Arctic in March now closed

Record ozone hole over Arctic in March now closed - UN

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 01 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 16:15 ist
Image: atmosphere.copernicus.eu

Ozone depletion over the Arctic hit a "record level" in March, the biggest since 2011, but the hole has now closed, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

The springtime phenomenon in the northern hemisphere was driven by ozone-depleting substances still in the atmosphere and a very cold winter in the stratosphere, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"These two factors combined to give a very high level of depletion which was worse than we saw in 2011. It's now back to normal again ... the ozone hole has closed," she said.

Nullis, asked whether less pollution during the pandemic had played a role, said: "It was completely unrelated to COVID."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
ozone layer
arctic
United Nations
World Meteorological Organization

What's Brewing

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

New model may accurately estimate COVID-19 death toll

New model may accurately estimate COVID-19 death toll

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

Remdesivir: The COVID-19 drug aiding faster recovery

Remdesivir: The COVID-19 drug aiding faster recovery

 