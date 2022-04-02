Red Cross postpones Mariupol evacuation due to 'impossible conditions'

The Red Cross said the team it sent to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of civilians from Mariupol on Friday had been forced to turn around after conditions made it "impossible to proceed".

"The ICRC team, which consists of three vehicles and nine personnel, did not reach Mariupol or facilitate the safe passage of civilians today," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement, adding: "They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol."

