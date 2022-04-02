'Impossible' to do Mariupol evacuation: Red Cross

Red Cross postpones Mariupol evacuation due to 'impossible conditions'

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Apr 02 2022, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 02:04 ist
A man walks near a building damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Red Cross said the team it sent to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of civilians from Mariupol on Friday had been forced to turn around after conditions made it "impossible to proceed".

"The ICRC team, which consists of three vehicles and nine personnel, did not reach Mariupol or facilitate the safe passage of civilians today," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement, adding: "They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Red Cross
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
evacuation
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

 