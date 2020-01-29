'Reject these articles': Trump lawyers end impeachment defense

President Donald Trump's lawyers urged the US Senate Tuesday to reject the charges against him Tuesday, closing their impeachment defense by accusing the Democrats of placing him on trial for political reasons.

"What they are asking you to do is to throw out a successful president on the eve of an election with no basis and in violation of the constitution," Trump's lead defense lawyer Pat Cipollone said at the end of a three-day defense.

"The American people are entitled to choose their president," he said. "We urge the Senate to reject these articles of impeachment."