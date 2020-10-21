Republicans close in on Democrats in Michigan, North Carolina Senate races

US Senate: GOP pick up pace in Michigan, North Carolina

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina pulled even with his Democratic challenger, and in Michigan, the Republican candidate for a US Senate seat cut into the Democratic incumbent's lead, Reuters/Ipsos polls showed on Tuesday.

There are about 12 competitive US Senate races this year, 10 with vulnerable Republican incumbents and two with vulnerable Democrats. To have a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not.

Here are the latest results for three Senate races on which Reuters/Ipsos is polling:

North Carolina (Oct. 14-20 poll)

* Voting for Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham: 47 per cent

* Voting for Republican Senator Thom Tillis: 47 per cent

* Cunningham led Tillis 46 per cent-42 per cent in the prior week.

* 12 per cent said they had already voted.

Michigan (Oct. 14-20 poll)

* Voting for Democratic Senator Gary Peters: 50 per cent

* Voting for Republican challenger John James: 45 per cent

* Peters led James 52 per cent-44 per cent in the prior week.

* 28 per cent said they had already voted.

Arizona (Oct. 7-14 poll)

* Voting for Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly: 52 per cent

* Voting for Republican Senator Martha McSally: 41 per cent

* Kelly was up 51 per cent-41 per cent in the prior poll.

* 10 per cent said they had already voted.

NOTES: The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and in English. The Michigan poll surveyed 686 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. North Carolina's surveyed 660 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. The earlier Arizona survey included 667 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

