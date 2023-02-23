Resolution in Ohio to term Oct as Hindu heritage month

Resolution introduced in Ohio to declare October as Hindu heritage month

The resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 23 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 13:01 ist
Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history. Credit: Twitter/@NirajAntani

An Indian-American legislator has introduced a resolution in the Ohio Senate to declare October as 'Hindu Heritage Month' to recognise the community's contributions to the US state.

The resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history.

“Designating October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ in Ohio will give Hindu Americans in our state great recognition for our contributions to our state,” Antani, a Republic Party leader, said.

If passed, Ohio would only become the third state in America to put this recognition into law.

“I am proud to lead this effort in Ohio as part of the national movement to gain this recognition in October. I look forward to working to pass SB 70,” said Atani, 31, the youngest Hindu and Indian-American elected official in the country.

