Resounding blow if Iran attacks Israel: Netanyahu warns

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Jan 08 2020, 17:47pm ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2020, 02:38am ist
Netanyahu has described the target of last week's US drone strike -- Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm -- as a "terrorist-in-chief". (Photo by AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that Israel would strike a "resounding blow" if attacked by arch foe Iran, as regional tensions soar after the US killing of a top Iranian general.

"Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow," the premier told a Jerusalem conference after Iran launched a salvo retaliatory missile strikes on bases used by US troops in Iraq.

Netanyahu has described the target of last week's US drone strike -- Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm -- as a "terrorist-in-chief".

