'Revenue from Syria oil fields to go to SDF, not US'

The Pentagon said on Thursday that revenue from oil fields in northeastern Syria will go to US-backed forces rather than the United States itself.
"The revenue from this is not going to the US, this is going to the SDF," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters. The SDF stands for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Hoffman added that the United States expects Turkey to hold to account any Ankara-backed forces who allegedly commit war crimes in northeast Syria.
