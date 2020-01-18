Rights under 'attack': Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 18 2020, 10:58am ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2020, 11:11am ist
Rifles are on display at Clark Brothers gun store in Warrenton, Virginia; When Sheriff Scott Jenkins swore to protect the US Constitution, he swore to uphold the second amendment. (AFP PHOTO)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States' Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.

"Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Trump's comment comes as Virginia lawmakers move toward enacting tougher gun laws and gun control activists report an increase in online death threats ahead of a rally on Monday by arms enthusiasts that authorities fear could become violent.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
United States
Virginia
Comments (+)
 