Rocket attack on Iraqi base housing US forces

There was a rocket attack on Wednesday on the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, Iraqi military sources said.
The attack came after at least three rockets landed on Ain al-Asad on Monday without causing casualties.
The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack.
