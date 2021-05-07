Rogers donates $10K to Canadian Red Cross to fight Covid pandemic in India

Canada's national wireless network and 5G company, Rogers, donated $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross who is working with charity groups in India to provide oxygen concentrators, ventilators, generators and other essential equipment to combat the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

India is reeling under a severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic with infections at a record high. On Friday, India saw over 4.14 lakh new infections and over 3,900 deaths.

The health infrastructure has been crippled with the surge in cases at the back of shortage of essential drugs, oxygen and vaccines.