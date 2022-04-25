Russia announces ceasefire around Mariupol steel plant

Russia's defence ministry on Monday announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 25 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 16:10 ist
Ukrainian troops and civilians inside the Mariupol steel plant. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's defence ministry on Monday announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area that has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city.

Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the civilians will be taken "in any direction they have chosen." It added that the Ukrainian side should show "readiness" to start the humanitarian evacuations "by raising white flags" at Azovstal.

According to the ministry, this information will be communicated to those inside Azovstal "via radio channels" every 30 minutes.

Russia last week said it had gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city, except for its huge Azovstal industrial area. President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.

Russia
Ukraine
Mariupol
World news

