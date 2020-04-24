Russia central bank sees GDP drop of up to 6% in 2020 amid coronavirus lockdown

Russia central bank sees GDP drop of up to 6% in 2020

  Apr 24 2020
Russia's Central Bank on Friday said the economy would shrink by four to six per cent this year, as hopes of a revival were dashed by the coronavirus and falling oil prices.

"The Bank of Russia has substantially reviewed its baseline scenario parameters. GDP is forecast to decrease by four to six per cent in 2020," it said in a statement.

Measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the decline in oil prices have had "a substantial negative impact on economic activity", it said.

Growth will start to recover at 2.8 to 4.8 per cent next year and go on to grow by 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2022, it said, while predicting the price of oil to rise from $27 per barrel to $35 in 2021 and $45 in 2022.

The board of directors also cut the bank's key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5.5 per cent.

"The situation has changed dramatically" since the board last met in March, with "significant restrictive measures" introduced worldwide slowing down the economy, it said.

