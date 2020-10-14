'Russia disagrees with Turkey on Nagorno-Karabakh'

Russia disagrees with Turkey's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 14 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 16:17 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow disagreed with Turkey's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and that a military solution was unacceptable.

"We do not agree with the position voiced by Turkey, that was also expressed several times by (Azeri) President Aliyev," Lavrov said in an interview with local radio stations. "It is not a secret that we cannot agree with a statement that a military solution to the conflict is permissible."

Also read: Explainer | Who's fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, and why does it matter?

Lavrov added that it would be right to deploy Russian military observers on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, but that it was up to Azerbaijan and Armenia to decide.

Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered truce has frayed, with ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces accusing each other of violations and attacks on civilians.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Armenia
Turkey
Azerbaijan
Russia

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 