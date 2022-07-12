Russia fines Apple over alleged data storage violation

Russia fines Apple over alleged data storage violation: Report

The court fined US tech giant Apple with 2 million roubles

  • Jul 12 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 17:49 ist
Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S. Credit: Reuters

A Moscow court fined US tech giant Apple 2 million roubles ($33,900) on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

($1 = 59.0000 roubles)

