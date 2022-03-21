Russia hits Kyiv shopping centre with high-precision rockets

Russia hits Kyiv shopping centre with precision rockets

Russia claimed that the centre was being used for arms storage by Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 21 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 21:55 ist
The shopping centre in Kyiv was bombed, killing eight people. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia said on Monday it had used high-precision long-range rockets on a shopping centre which the Russian military said was being used as a weapons store by Ukrainian forces.

Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.

Also Read — Russian court bans Instagram, Facebook as 'extremist'

"The areas near the shopping centre were used as a large base for storing rocket munitions and for reloading multiple rocket launchers," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

"High-precision long-range weapons on the night of March 21 destroyed a battery of Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and a store of ammunition in a non-functioning shopping centre," he said.

