Russia Rebellion Live: Wagner Group has agreed to halt advance, says Lukashenko's office

Late Friday night, Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner private mercenary group, accused Vladimir Putin's generals of misleading the President into believing that Ukraine posed an immediate danger to the Russian Federation and therefore invading the nation. In an armed rebellion against the Russian state, Prigozhin's Wagner mercenaries marched into the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, claiming to occupy the city and the headquarters of the Southern Military District located there. They then moved through Voronezh and Lipetsk and are nearing Moscow. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has imposed a state of emergency in Moscow, whereas a "counter-terrorism" regime has been imposed elsewhere. US President Joe Biden has spoken with leaders of France, Germany and the UK, and both the EU and NATO have said they are "monitoring the situation closely". Amid all this, speculations regarding Putin's own whereabouts are mounting, with some unconfirmed reports suggesting that the official Russian Presidential aircraft had already left Moscow Saturday afternoon. Track the latest updates, right here with DH.