Russia Rebellion Live: Wagner Group has agreed to halt advance, says Lukashenko's office

Late Friday night, Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner private mercenary group, accused Vladimir Putin's generals of misleading the President into believing that Ukraine posed an immediate danger to the Russian Federation and therefore invading the nation. In an armed rebellion against the Russian state, Prigozhin's Wagner mercenaries marched into the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, claiming to occupy the city and the headquarters of the Southern Military District located there. They then moved through Voronezh and Lipetsk and are nearing Moscow. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has imposed a state of emergency in Moscow, whereas a "counter-terrorism" regime has been imposed elsewhere. US President Joe Biden has spoken with leaders of France, Germany and the UK, and both the EU and NATO have said they are "monitoring the situation closely". Amid all this, speculations regarding Putin's own whereabouts are mounting, with some unconfirmed reports suggesting that the official Russian Presidential aircraft had already left Moscow Saturday afternoon. Track the latest updates, right here with DH.
Wagner Group has agreed to halt advance, says Lukashenko's office
The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he had brokered a deal with mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who had agreed to de-escalate the situation.
The announcement, carried on the official Telegram channel of the Belarusian presidency, said Prigozhin had agreed to halt the further movement of Wagner fighters across Russia. (Reuters)
A tense Europe monitors developments in Russia amid Wagner Group rebellion
Governments in Europe on Saturday were keeping a close eye on the situation in Russia asthe rebellionled by the mercenary tycoonYevgeny Prigozhinin the south of the country not only posed a threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also added to the tense instability in the region resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
For his part, the European Council president, Charles Michel, described the events as “an internal Russian issue,” but said that Europe was closely monitoring the developments. The insurgency has the potential to affect the war in Ukraine, as well as broader European diplomacy.
Timeline: How mercenary revolt has gathered pace in Russia so far
Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing a southern city overnight, with Russia's military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance.Here is a timeline of events as they have unfolded over the last 24 hours.
Why did the Wagner Group capture Rostov-on-Don?
As the headquarters for one of Russia’s five military districts, Rostov has played a primary role in operations in Ukraine since 2014, when Russia sparked a separatist war just over the border in the Donbas region.The city’s importance as a military hub has continued since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Biden speaks with leaders of France, Germany and UK as Wagner columns march towards Moscow
USPresident Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday as mutinous Russian mercenaries barrelled towards Moscow after seizing a southern city overnight, the White House said.
"The leaders discussed the situation in Russia. They also affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine," a readout said.
Biden was briefed about the unfolding situation in Russia by his national security team on Saturday morning, the White House said, adding that the president will continue to be briefed throughout the day.
(Reuters)
Moscow declares state of emergency
The governor of the Moscow region has suspended mass events outdoors and at educational institutions until July 1, reports AP.
The Kyiv Independent reports, "Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin declared a state of emergency in Russia’s capital, adding that counter-terrorist operation measures have been declared. Sobyanin said Moscow residents, with the exception of authorities, must stay home".
Ukraine FM speaks with US Secretary of State amid Wagner utiny
"In our call today, @SecBlinken and I exchanged our assessments of events unfolding in Russia. We are watching them very closely. Ukraine remains focused on achieving the goals of its counteroffensive in the territory of Ukraine with the steadfast support of our American allies",UkrainianFM Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Russia warns West against using Wagner mutiny for their goals
Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it warned Western countries against using the Wagner mercenary group's mutiny "to achieve their Russophobic goals".
(Reuters)
Evacuations begin in Moscow amid Wagner advance, suggest reports
"In Moscow, a wave of evacuations due to reports of mining. It is reported about the evacuation of people from the Pushkin Museum, the Tretyakov Gallery, the HPP-2 Museum, the Mega Belaya Dacha shopping centre, and the Kvartal shopping centre", reports BBC Russian.
Turkey's Erdogan urges Putin to 'act with common sense'
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday and urged him to act with common sense, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday, after Russian mercenary fighters began an armed mutiny overnight.
Antony Blinken speaks with G7 and EU ministers as Russian mutiny situation develops
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with his G7 and EU counterparts after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia."The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote on Twitter.
Wagner fighters promised an amnesty if they disarm: Report
Wagner mercenaries have been promised an amnesty if they lay down their weapons but they need to act fast, the TASS news agency cited a lawmaker as saying on Saturday.
"Wagner fighters can still lay down their arms and avoid punishment given their achievements during the special military operation (in Ukraine), but they should do it fast," TASS cited the lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov, as saying.
(Reuters)
Speculations circulate regarding Putin’s whereabouts as Wagner military columns head towards Moscow
Speculations circulate regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s whereabouts amid the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia.Independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo said Putin’s presidential plane took off from an airport in Moscow at around 2 p.m. Moscow time, headed northwest.However, it has not been confirmed whether Putin was onboard, and Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that Putin remains at the Kremlin.
(The Spectator Index)
Wagner forces enter Russia's Lipetsk region, just south of Moscow
Wagner forces enter Russia's Lipetsk region, just south of Moscow, according to the region's governor, reportsAFP.
NATO 'monitoring the situation' in Russia
NATO is "monitoring the situation" in Russia, a spokeswoman for the transatlantic military alliance said via email on Saturday.
Germany closely monitoring events in Russia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is watching the situation in Russia closely, a spokesperson at the government's press office said on Saturday.
EU has activated its crisis response centre in response to Russia developments
The European Union has activated its crisis response centre in response to Russia developments.
(The Spectator Index)
Putin allows 30-day detention of those violating martial law
Putin has signed a law allowing for the detention for 30 days of those who violate martial law. (Reuters via RIA)
Fuel tank at oil depot on fire in Russia's Voronezh region, says governor
The governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Saturday that emergency services were trying to put out a burning fuel tank at an oil depot.
More than 100 firefighters and 30 units of equipment were working at the site, Alexander Gusev, the governor said on Telegram.
Voronezh Governor says Russian army taking action amid Wagner mutiny
The governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Saturday that the army was taking "necessary military measures" in the region as part of a counter-terrorist operation declared after an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
Earlier on Saturday, a Russian security source told Reuters that Wagner fighters had taken control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Moscow. Reuters could not independently confirm that assertion.
Pro-Putin Chechen fighters begin moving towards Rostov-on-Don
Pro-Putin Chechen fighters begin moving towards Rostov-on-Don.
(The Spectator Index)
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says his forces are ready to help put down Wagner mutiny
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday his forces were ready to help put down a mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and to use harsh methods if necessary.
Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who commands extensive military forces in Chechnya, had previously been seen as a Prigozhin ally, sharing some of the Wagner boss's criticisms of the Russian military hierarchy.
'The Kremlin snake eating its own tail,' tweets Ukrainian Defence Ministry
"The Kremlin snake eating its own tail," tweetedUkrainian Defence Ministry, commenting on Wagner PMC's mutiny.
'Forget about friendship or business with Russia,' says Ukraine FM amid Wagner rebellion
"Those who said Russia was too strong to lose: look now. Time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the needed weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia. Time to put an end to the evil everyone despised but was too afraid to tear down," saysUkraine Foreign MinisterDmytro Kuleba amid Wagner mutiny.
'Russia's weakness obvious': Zelenskyy on Wagner mutiny
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home.
"He (Putin) despises people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war - in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed. For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his first official statement after Wagner mercenaries mutinied and captured the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
'We are patriots, and those who oppose us today are those who have gathered around scoundrels,' says Prigozhin
At 12:18 p.m. Prigozhin said in a voice message published by his press service that Putin was “deeply mistaken” to call his actions a betrayal.He added that Wagner forces would not surrender to anyone “because we don't want the country to continue living in corruption, deceit, and bureaucracy.”
Prigozhin went on to say that Wagner forces fought in Africa and Ukraine while the Russian military leadership embezzled ammunition, weapons, and money needed by forces on the ground for their own gain.
“We are patriots, and those who oppose us today are those who have gathered around scoundrels,” Prigozhin said.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Putin dubs Wagner mutiny 'treason' in televised address
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.
The dramatic turn, with many details unclear, looked like the biggest domestic crisis Putin has faced since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine - which he called a "special military operation" - in February last year.
In a televised address, Putin said that "excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason", and called the mutiny a "stab in the back".
UK says Russia now facing greatest challenge of recent times
Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group forces towards Moscow.
"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to Russia in recent times," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.
Wagner chief dispatches mercenaries towards Moscow
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to suggest he had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday in an unlikely attempt to topple the military leadership.
Russian local officials said a military convoy was on the main motorway linking the southern part of European Russia, bordering Ukraine, with Moscow, and warned residents to avoid it.
