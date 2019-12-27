Russia reiterates commitment to share expertise on ISRO

Russia on Friday reiterated its commitment to sharing expertise on training Indian astronauts for ISRO's maiden manned mission to the Moon.
"There is excellent cooperation between the Russian Space Corporation 'Roscosmos' and the Indian Space Research
ISRO has set a target to undertake the first unmanned program under the Gaganyaan project by December 2022.
He also referred to the Indo-Russian Joint Venture Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tirunelveli, about 600 km from here and said the first two units were already operational, while another two were 'under construction'. Another two units would be set up under a long term target in the next 20 years, he said. In the education sector, he said there was a 30 per cent increase in students with over 1,200 of them opting to study in Russia for higher studies in 2019.