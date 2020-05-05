Russia reports 10,102 new coronavirus cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,102 over the past 24 hours, compared with 10,581 the previous day. This brought Russia's nationwide tally to 155,370, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Tuesday.
It also reported 95 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,451.
