Russia reports 10,102 new coronavirus cases

Russia reports 10,102 new coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 05 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 13:41 ist

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,102 over the past 24 hours, compared with 10,581 the previous day. This brought Russia's nationwide tally to 155,370, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Tuesday.

Also follow DH full coverage on coronavirus 

It also reported 95 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,451.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Russia
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 