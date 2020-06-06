Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases, 197 deaths in last 24 hours

Russia reported 8,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections to 458,689.
COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths
Officials said 197 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,725.
India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851
WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments
5 y/o black boy's death sparks racism protest in Brazil
Understanding the neuroscience of compassion
Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination
BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch
'Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks'