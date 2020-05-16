Russia reports 9,200 new coronavirus infections

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 16 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 13:44 ist

Russia reported 9,200 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, down from 10,598 new cases reported the previous day.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 272,043. It added that 119 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,537. 

