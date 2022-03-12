Russia says ready for arms control talks with US

Russia says it is in constant contact with US, ready for arms control talks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 12 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 15:50 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Russia is prepared to resume arms control talks with the United States if Washington is, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, according to RIA news agency.

Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington remain in constant contact, but that the Kremlin sees no signs that Washington is ready to continue a dialogue on Ukraine.

However, Ryabkov said proposals on security guarantees that Russia had sent to the United States and NATO before Russian foeces entered Ukraine last month were no longer valid as the situation had now changed completely.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
US
NATO
World news
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky

What's Brewing

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

 