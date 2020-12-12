May retaliate after new round of UK sanctions: Russia

Russia says may retaliate after new round of UK sanctions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 12 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 15:41 ist
 A new round of British sanctions against Russian individuals over alleged human rights abuses in Chechnya is "unfounded" and Moscow may retaliate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Undoubtedly, this politically charged demarche will have a negative impact on Russian-British interstate relations," the ministry said, adding Russia "reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures."

Britain said on Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including security figures and officials from Russia, Venezuela, Pakistan and Gambia, in a coordinated move with the United States on human rights violations.

