Russia says Ukraine strikes pose no civilian threat

Russia says strikes not targeting Ukraine's cities, pose no civilian threat

Ukraine said earlier that at least eight people had been killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 24 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:03 ist
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that its air strikes on Ukraine were not targeting cities and posed no threat to civilians, the RIA news agency reported.

Ukraine said earlier that at least eight people had been killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling.

Russia's defence ministry denied its aircraft or armoured vehicles had been destroyed in Ukraine.

Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
World news

