Russia says strikes not targeting Ukraine's cities, pose no civilian threat

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that its air strikes on Ukraine were not targeting cities and posed no threat to civilians, the RIA news agency reported.
Ukraine said earlier that at least eight people had been killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling.
Russia's defence ministry denied its aircraft or armoured vehicles had been destroyed in Ukraine.
