Russia says Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin

Russia says Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin

'Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action,' the Kremlin said in a statement

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 03 2023, 17:33 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 18:39 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities on the statement from Moscow, the most dramatic accusation it has levelled against Kyiv since invading its neighbour more than 14 months ago.

The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the walled Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate - a comment that suggested that Moscow might use the alleged incident to justify a further escalation in its war with Ukraine.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Also Read | Kyiv air defence systems thwart attempted Russian attack

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ...

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it. Reuters could not immediately verify the video's authenticity.

The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.

RIA news agency said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
assassination
Kremlin

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

 