Russia says US sanctions will meet 'strong response'

Russia says US sanctions will meet 'strong response'

The ministry said that Washington had slapped a new round of sanctions in order to 'change Russia's course'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 23 2022, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 19:49 ist
A Russian flag flutters in front of Russia‘s Embassy in Washington DC. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia said Wednesday that new US sanctions will meet a "strong response" after US President Joe Biden announced fresh penalties against Moscow for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine.

"There should be no doubt -- sanctions will meet a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-calibrated and sensitive for the American side," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Washington had slapped a new round of sanctions in order to "change Russia's course."

Also read: Disbelieving but fretful, Kyiv hears nearing drumbeats of war

"Russia has proved that, with all the sanctions costs, it is capable of minimizing the damage. And even more so, sanctions pressure cannot affect our determination to firmly defend our interests," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Biden announced what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions and the country's "elites."

Earlier this week Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent statelets and put his forces on stand-by to move into the Western-backed country.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
United States
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

 