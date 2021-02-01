Russia supplies Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to self-proclaimed Luhansk republic: Report

BUDGET 2021
Russia supplies Sputnik V to Luhansk republic: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:03 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia has supplied its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled Luhansk self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine, local news outlet Lug-Info reported on Monday.

The report did not specify how many doses were shipped, but said the first batch had arrived at the weekend.

On Saturday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, said it does not supply Sputnik V to the Luhansk and Donetsk breakaway regions.

