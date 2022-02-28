Russia tells Google to restrict ads citing inaccurate information on casualties

Russia wants Google to restrict ads on Ukraine deaths

A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia on Monday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to immediately restrict access to information posted as part of Google Ads that it said contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google demanding that the offending materials be removed and said it would block internet resources that publish such information.

Moscow has ramped up efforts to control the narrative playing out in news media and on tech platforms, as Russian missiles have rained down on Ukrainian cities. 

