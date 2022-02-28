Russia tells Google to restrict ads citing inaccurate information on casualties

Russia on Monday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to immediately restrict access to information posted as part of Google Ads that it said contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.
Click here to get latest updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis
State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google demanding that the offending materials be removed and said it would block internet resources that publish such information.
Moscow has ramped up efforts to control the narrative playing out in news media and on tech platforms, as Russian missiles have rained down on Ukrainian cities.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more