Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Bulletproof vests and helmets will be equated with humanitarian aid, says Ukraine

Explosions rocked Ukraine's Lviv, which borders Poland, amid a recent visit by US President Joe Biden and Poland's suggestion to send a NATO peacekeeping force to Ukraine. The war of words between the White House and Kremlin intensified as Biden called Putin a 'butcher' and called for his removal. The Kremlin responded swiftly saying that Russians decide on their leader and it was not for Biden to decide.
'Not for Biden to decide, we decide our own President,' says Kremlin spokesperson on Biden's comments
The Kremlin dismissed a remark by US President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president.Asked about Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians."
Bulletproof vests and helmets will be equated with humanitarian aid, says Ukraine
The resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. This solution greatly simplifies the supply of equipment to Ukraine because now you only need to fill out one document for import.
(NEXTA)
Impossible to save Mariupol without additional tanks, says Zelenskyy
“Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns,” the president said during his latest address.
He said that Ukraine is waiting too long for the required weapons. “Who is leading the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow through intimidation?” Zelenskyy said.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK's Truss
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Saturday that UK sanctions againstRussiaover its invasion of Ukraine could be lifted if Moscow committed to a full ceasefire and withdrew its troops.
In a wide-ranging newspaper interview, Truss said the Kremlin must also agree to "no further aggression" towards Ukraine for the British sanctions imposed on hundreds of people and entities to remain eased.