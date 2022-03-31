Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Zelenskyy dismisses Russian claims of scaleback

A day after inconclusive peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, pessimism about Russia’s willingness to tame its punishing attacks in Ukraine was growing Wednesday amid mixed signals emanating from the Kremlin’s negotiators and its officials and an intensifying humanitarian crisis provoked by the 5-week-old war.Local officials reported new attacks on the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital, and the northern city of Chernihiv, two areas where Russia had said it would sharply reduce combat operations. Stay tuned for updates.
Russia and Ukraine will resume talks online on April 1
Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on April 1, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations had ended in Turkey.
Nearly half of Ukraine 'polluted' by Russian explosives: Kyiv
Nearly half of Ukraine's territory has been contaminated by explosives as part of Russia's war against its neighbour, a senior Kyiv official said Wednesday, according to a local media report.
Zelenskyy dismisses Russian claims of scaleback