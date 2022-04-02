Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine

The most ambitious effort yet to evacuate civilians from Ukraine’s devastated port of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces for weeks, was upended by disruptions Friday, with thousands of residents managing to flee but many more still stuck after the Red Cross judged the exodus too dangerous. A team from the Red Cross that had been en route to Mariupol on Friday had to turn back because it was not guaranteed conditions to ensure safe passage, the organization said in a statement. It said the team would try again Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.