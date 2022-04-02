Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine

The most ambitious effort yet to evacuate civilians from Ukraine’s devastated port of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces for weeks, was upended by disruptions Friday, with thousands of residents managing to flee but many more still stuck after the Red Cross judged the exodus too dangerous. A team from the Red Cross that had been en route to Mariupol on Friday had to turn back because it was not guaranteed conditions to ensure safe passage, the organization said in a statement. It said the team would try again Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.
Bus ferrying residents of Mariupol arrives in Zaporizhzhia
China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia
China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions onRussia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, a day after China and the European Union held a virtual summit during which the EU told Beijing not to allow Moscow to work around Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Pentagon commits extra $300 mn in security aid to Ukraine
The US Defense Department announced Friday it is setting aside $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country's defense capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February.
Ukraine says it carried out prisoner exchange with Russia
Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange on Friday, leading to the release of 86 Ukrainian servicemen and women, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.
Red Cross postpones Mariupol evacuation due to 'impossible conditions'
The Red Cross said the team it sent to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of civilians from Mariupol on Friday had been forced to turn around after conditions made it "impossible to proceed".