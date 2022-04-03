Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Kremlin accuses US of funding bio-weapon labs around Russia

Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital. Nearly 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Kyiv, its mayor Anatoly Fedoruk says. The Red Cross heads to the besieged southern port of Mariupol for a fresh evacuation effort after it was forced to turn back Friday. Stay tuned for updates.