Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Kremlin accuses US of funding bio-weapon labs around Russia

US-funded labs around Russia work to create bio-weapons: Kremlin
Moscow has information that an array of biological laboratories have been found aroundRussia, which are engaged in developing bio-weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Within the framework of a programme funded by the Pentagon, a whole network of biolabs have been created aroundRussiaand Belarus, which not only deal with extremely dangerous pathogens, microbes, viruses, but also work on projects to invent new types of biological weapons," Peskov said.
Zelenskyy: Troops shell retreating Russians
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops retaking areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv are not allowing Russians to retreat without a fight, but are “shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can.”
Zelenskyy, in his Saturday night video address to the nation, said Ukraine knowsRussiahas the forces to put even more pressure on the east and south of Ukraine.
“What is the goal of the Russian troops? They want to seize the Donbas and the south of Ukraine,” he said. “What is our goal? To defend ourselves, our freedom, our land and our people.”
Ukraine says 765 evacuate besieged Mariupol
Ukraine's deputy prime minister says 765 residents managed to make it out of Mariupol in private vehicles on Sunday while a team of humanitarian workers is yet to reach the hard-hit city.
Iryna Vereshchuk said the residents reached Zaporizhzhia, a city 140 miles (226 kilometers) to the northwest.
Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha outside Kyiv: Mayor
Ukraine says regained control of 'whole Kyiv region'
Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region" after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister Ganna Maliar said on Saturday.
