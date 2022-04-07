Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council

A powerful Republican Senator on Wednesday welcomed India’s condemnation of the killings of Ukrainian people in Bucha by the Russian army, terming it as the country’s “hardening of stance”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the discussion on the situation in Ukraine in Lok Sabha, saying the rich level of debate illustrates there is bipartisanship on the matters of foreign policy which augurs well for India on the world stage. Stay tuned for more updates.
FBI hijacks Russian cyber network
According to USofficials on April 6, the Federal Bureau of Investigation hijacked thousands of routers and firewalls from Russian military hackers.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Mariupol's dead estimated at 5,000 as Ukraine braces for attack from the east
The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east.
Will leave no stone unturned to ensure citizens' safety, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the discussion on the situation in Ukraine in Lok Sabha, saying the rich level of debate illustrates there is bipartisanship on the matters of foreign policy which augurs well for India on the world stage.
Read more
US slaps sanctions on Putin's daughters, Russia's biggest banks
The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine.
Read more
UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council
The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the UN's premier human rights body.
The move was initiated by the United States in response to the discovery of hundreds of bodies after Russian troops withdrew from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, sparking calls for its forces to be tried for war crimes