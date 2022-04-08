Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: US Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban

The United Nations suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday, as US President Joe Biden called the atrocities continuing to emerge in Ukraine an "outrage" to humanity. The Biden administration recently not-so-subtly conveyed to New Delhi its displeasure over India's discussion with Russia to explore ways to continue bilateral trade circumventing the sanctions the US and the other western nations imposed on President Vladimir Putin's nation after he ordered the launch of military operations in Ukraine on February 24. Stay tuned for live updates.