Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: US Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban

The United Nations suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday, as US President Joe Biden called the atrocities continuing to emerge in Ukraine an "outrage" to humanity. The Biden administration recently not-so-subtly conveyed to New Delhi its displeasure over India's discussion with Russia to explore ways to continue bilateral trade circumventing the sanctions the US and the other western nations imposed on President Vladimir Putin's nation after he ordered the launch of military operations in Ukraine on February 24. Stay tuned for live updates.
US Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban
Congress voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations withRussiaand ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the US response toRussia's invasion of Ukraine amid reports of atrocities.
House action came after the Senate approved the two bills with 100-0 votes. The measures now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, says PM
Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.
India just 'stabilising', not increasing its economic relations with Russia: MEA
India on Thursday sought to allay the concerns of the United States over its bilateral commerce with Russia, stating that it was just “stabilising”, and not increasing, its “existing economic relations” with the former Soviet Union nation, which recently came under additional sanctions imposed by the western nations.
EU approves Russia coal embargo, proposes more arms to Ukraine
The European Union on Thursday said it had approved an embargo on Russian coal and the closing of the bloc's ports to Russian vessels over the Ukraine war.
An official from the French presidency of the European Council said the moves spearhead a "very substantial" fifth round of sanctions against Moscow.