Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike

Ukraine called for more weapons and harsher sanctions after it blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians. The city's mayor estimated about 4,000 people were gathered there at the time. Stay tuned for live updates.
Ukraine says 67 buried in mass grave
The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office says approximately 67 bodies were buried in a mass grave near a church in Bucha, a northern Kyiv suburb where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and elsewhere after Russian troops withdrew.
Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
Russia said on Friday that it was shutting down the local offices of Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International which have been working in the country for the past 30 years.
Don’t expect Russia to be ousted from UN Security Council: WH
A day afterRussia’ssuspension from the UN Human Rights Council amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House on Friday said it does not anticipate the same for Moscow in the Security Council where it is a veto-wielding Permanent Member.
“I know a question has been asked about whetherRussiashould be kicked out of being a permanent member. We don't anticipate that happening,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news briefing.