Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Russia closes on Mariupol as US warns of chemical threat

Russian troops intensified their campaign to take the port city of Mariupol on Tuesday as part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine that the United States warned might include the use of chemical weapons. Moscow is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Russian-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas, and has laid siege to the strategically located city, once home to more than 400,000 people.
Pope, citing civilian massacres, condemns 'abominable actions' in Ukraine
Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was marked by "the forces of evil" because it was leaving in its wake abominations such as the massacre of civilians.
Ukraine secret service says it has arrested top Putin ally
Ukraine's security services on Tuesday said they had arrested pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally inUkraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier published a photo of a tired-looking and handcuffed Medvedchuk, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter.
US to announce $750 million more in weapons for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday another $750 million in military assistance for Ukraine for its fight against Russian forces, two US officials familiar with the matter told Reuters.
