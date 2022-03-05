Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian students stuck in Ukraine return home on special flights and reunite with their families

Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant Friday, tightened their noose around the capital and threatened more southern cities in their march to control the Black Sea coast, intensifying the deadly destruction and chaos from the eight-day-old invasion. Meanwhile, Russia on Friday accused "Ukrainian nationalists" of "forcibly" holding over 3,700 Indian citizens in various cities, while saying the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful evacuation of foreign nationals. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Indian students stuck in Ukraine return home on special flights and reunite with their families
'Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began'
Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia is launching all different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official said: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent
Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces: mayor
Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by the Russian army after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.
'Heckled, walked miles with Indian flag to cross Ukraine border': Odia students narrate ordeal
Odia students returning home from war-torn Ukraine on Friday narrated their ordeal of having to walk miles in sub-zero temperatures waiving the Indian Tricolour and being heckled by Ukrainian soldiers before crossing the border to safety.
Anti-war elements in Russia thwarted assassination attempts on Zelenskyy
Ukriane President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week,The Times, UK, reported.
Russia isolated as UN council votes to probe rights abuses in Ukraine
Russia appeared more isolated than ever following a historic vote at the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to trigger an investigation into violations committed in Moscow's Ukraine war.
Russian attack on Ukraine an attack on security of Europe, global peace: Biden