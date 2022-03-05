Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian students stuck in Ukraine return home on special flights and reunite with their families

Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant Friday, tightened their noose around the capital and threatened more southern cities in their march to control the Black Sea coast, intensifying the deadly destruction and chaos from the eight-day-old invasion. Meanwhile, Russia on Friday accused "Ukrainian nationalists" of "forcibly" holding over 3,700 Indian citizens in various cities, while saying the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful evacuation of foreign nationals. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.