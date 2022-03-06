Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons. Moscow and Kyiv, on Saturday, traded blame over a failed ceasefire plan that would have let civilians flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force evacuated more than 210 Indians from the war-hit country under Operation Ganga and more flights are on the way. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.