Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons. Moscow and Kyiv, on Saturday, traded blame over a failed ceasefire plan that would have let civilians flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force evacuated more than 210 Indians from the war-hit country under Operation Ganga and more flights are on the way. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia
Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
"Noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment," Mastercard said it had "decided to suspend our network services in Russia."
Visa, for its part, said that "effective immediately" it would "work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days."
Any countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine party to conflict: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that any country imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the conflict, while threatening his ex-Soviet neighbour's continued existence.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with the West to support a no-fly zone as his besieged country resists Moscow's invasion, but allies have so far ruled out such a move, fearing it would escalate into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.
Indian student recalls journey of return from Ukraine
On the morning of 24 February, over 200 students in a hostel in Kyiv were jolted out of sleep with a strong explosion. ‘Russians (have) attacked!’, the words were sufficient to create commotion in the students’ community. Nishat Haidar, in her second year, is one of the Indians of her batch, who made it home on Saturday but with haunting memories.
Putin’s war has brought Xi factional trouble
The members of China’s powerful Politburo Standing Committee generally tend to take a consensual approach on foreign policy issues. But when issues concern Russia (or the Soviet Union earlier), they tend to cause acute differences among them.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky talked to US President Joe Biden about "the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia," as per his tweet.
Russia-Ukraine: Their war, our worries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined President Joe Biden of the United States and his Japanese and Australian counterparts, Fumio Kishida and Scott Morrison, for a virtual summit of the Quad on March 3.
IAF evacuates 210 Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga
UN committed to scaled-up humanitarian efforts
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations is committed to scaling up its humanitarian operations to help both those who have stayed in Ukraine and the millions who have fled.
Guterres relayed the promise to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call on Saturday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. (AP)
