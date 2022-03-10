Russia-Ukraine crisis: 1,207 civilians dead in Mariupol siege, says mayor

An air strike on a children's hospital in Ukraine's Mariupol triggered a row as the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued on. The United States has moved to missile batteries to Poland to protect US and NATO allies in the region, but conclusively rejected a 'high risk' Polish jet transfer to Ukraine. The IAEA says it has lost contact with monitoring equipment at Zaporizhzhia NPP, shortly after concerns over radiation leaks were raised at Chernobyl. Stay tuned on DH for more updates.
Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine's 'cellar violinist' plays on
A gentle tune from a violin played by a musician who has been dubbed Ukraine's “cellar violinist” is a lullaby for a child sheltered in the dark basement of an apartment building in the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Vera Lytovchenko has become an internet icon of resilience as images of the accomplished musician playing in the basement bomb shelter have inspired an international audience via social media.
Around 35,000 Ukrainians evacuated on Wednesday, more corridors planned: Zelenskyy
Around 35,000 Ukrainians were evacuated through humanitarian corridors from three cities on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding authorities planned to open another six escape routes on Thursday.
Zelenskyy said in a televised address that rescue efforts would focus on Mariupol and Izyum, which have both been heavily bombarded. A children's hospital was bombed in Mariupol on Wednesday despite a Russian pledge to halt firing so at least some trapped civilians could escape the city.
Zelenskyy said the 35,000 civilians had left from the cities of Sumy and Energodar as well as towns in the Kyiv region. - Reuters.
IMF board approves $1.4 billion in 'critical' support for Ukraine
Washington, March 9, 2022 (AFP) - The International Monetary Fund board on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing for war-torn Ukraine to help the country deal with the "massive humanitarian and economic crisis" caused by the Russian invasion.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the package provides "critical financial support" which in turn will catalyse a "large-scale mobilisation" of funding needed to "mitigate the economic impacts of the war." - AFP.
Zelenskyy calls hospital bombing 'war crime'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described a Russian air strike on a children's hospital in the southeastern city of Mariupol as a "war crime" after it prompted international condemnation.
"We have not done and would never do anything like this war crime in any of the cities of the Donetsk or Lugansk regions, or of any region... because we are people. But are you?" Zelensky asked, switching to Russian to make his point. - AFP.
1,207 civilians dead in Mariupol siege: mayor
A total of 1,207 civilians have died during a nine-day siege by Russian forces of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, its mayor said Wednesday.
The first nine days of the Russian siege saw "1,207 peaceful Mariupol residents dying", the city authorities posted on Telegram along with a video message by Mayor Vadym Boichenko, after a Russian air strike destroyed a children's hospital in the city earlier in the day. - AFP.