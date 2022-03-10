Russia-Ukraine crisis: 1,207 civilians dead in Mariupol siege, says mayor

An air strike on a children's hospital in Ukraine's Mariupol triggered a row as the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued on. The United States has moved to missile batteries to Poland to protect US and NATO allies in the region, but conclusively rejected a 'high risk' Polish jet transfer to Ukraine. The IAEA says it has lost contact with monitoring equipment at Zaporizhzhia NPP, shortly after concerns over radiation leaks were raised at Chernobyl. Stay tuned on DH for more updates.