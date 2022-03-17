Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Melitopol mayor released by Russia in exchange for nine of its soldiers

Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure the freedom of the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was detained last week, Interfax news agency reported. Overnight US President Joe Biden called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a war criminal and announced that he would send more downs and defence systems to Kyiv. Meanwhile, a default by the Russian government that was unthinkable until the invasion of Ukraine, is inching closer to reality as the Russian economy and ruble collapses. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...