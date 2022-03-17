Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Melitopol mayor released by Russia in exchange for nine of its soldiers

Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure the freedom of the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was detained last week, Interfax news agency reported. Overnight US President Joe Biden called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a war criminal and announced that he would send more downs and defence systems to Kyiv. Meanwhile, a default by the Russian government that was unthinkable until the invasion of Ukraine, is inching closer to reality as the Russian economy and ruble collapses. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Melitopol mayor released in exchange for 9 Russian soldiers
Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
US President Joe Biden calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Wednesday is "unforgivable", the Kremlin said as it insisted the war in Ukraine was "going to plan" amid talk of compromise at peace talks.
Sanctioned Russia teeters on brink of historic default
The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was further exposed on Wednesday as the sanctions-hit country teetered on the brink of its first default on international debt since the Bolshevik revolution.
