Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Moscow claims hypersonic missile use, Kyiv asks Beijing to condemn 'barbarism'

India signalled a subtle change in its stand on Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, as PM Narendra Modi joined his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in assessing “broader implications” of the conflict. Meanwhile, Russia says its forces have broken through the defences of the besieged southern port of Mariupol and are now inside, while air raids continued on Mykolaiv. US President Joe Biden laid out to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the "consequences" of any support for Russia in its war against Ukraine in a 2-hour phone call. Stay tuned for updates.