Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Moscow claims hypersonic missile use, Kyiv asks Beijing to condemn 'barbarism'

India signalled a subtle change in its stand on Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, as PM Narendra Modi joined his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in assessing “broader implications” of the conflict. Meanwhile, Russia says its forces have broken through the defences of the besieged southern port of Mariupol and are now inside, while air raids continued on Mykolaiv. US President Joe Biden laid out to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the "consequences" of any support for Russia in its war against Ukraine in a 2-hour phone call. Stay tuned for updates.
Mariupol police officer pleads for help from Biden, Macron
A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has warned that the besieged port city has been "wiped off the face of the earth" and pleaded with the presidents of the United States and France to provide his country with a modern air defense system.
Italy slams 'odious' threats by Russia over sanctions
Italy reacted furiously Saturday to "odious and unacceptable" insults and threats by a senior Russian foreign ministry official attacking sanctions applied against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Alexey Paramonov, head of the Russian foreign ministry's European department, accused Italy of falling victim to "anti-Russian hysteria", in comments to the state-run RIA Novosti agency.
Russia not to initiate reconciliation with West: Lavrov
Russia remains open to cooperation with Western countries, but will not initiate an improvement in the relations with them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.
"Let's see how they will get out of the impasse they have driven themselves into. Their values, the principles of the free market, the inviolability of private property, and the presumption of innocence are all trampled on by themselves," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
US lawmakers visit Poland, urge help for Ukraine military
A bipartisan delegation of USlawmakers visiting Poland said Saturday that the most urgent need in Ukraine's fight against a Russian invasion is to equip and support the country in every way that will help it defend its independence.
The seven-member delegation led by Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has visited reception centers for refugees from Ukraine in eastern Poland. They noted Poland's openness in accepting refugees from Ukraine, including in private homes.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
*Ukraine has calledon China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism", after the US warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow's attack on the country.
*Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site in the west of the country. Hypersonic missiles travel faster than the speed of sound and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them hard to track and intercept.
*Russian air raids on Mykolaiv were taking place in quick succession Saturday, Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, says, a day after a deadly strike on a military barracks in the southern Ukrainian city.
*In a live address to a Swiss rally, President Volodymyr Zelensky blasts firms including Nestle for carrying on business as usual with Russia "even though our children are dying" and tells the country's banks to freeze funds belonging to the Kremlin elite.
*US President Joe Biden laid out to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the "consequences" of any support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, the White House says.
During their first call since the Russian invasion, lasting almost two hours, Xi said that war is "in no one's interest", but he showed no sign of giving in to US pressure to join Western condemnation of the invasion.
*Russia says its forces have broken through the defences of the besieged southern port of Mariupol and are now inside the war-torn city.