Russia-Ukraine crisis: Four killed in shelling in Kyiv, Ammonia leak at chemicals plant in Sumy

Russian forces continued to bombard the besieged coastal city of Mariupol on Sunday and were also deporting thousands of residents to Russia against their will, according to city officials and witnesses. While nearly half the population has left the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the first weeks of war, many other residents have chosen to stay. “Our people are now wandering in the world, seeking security, as you once did,” Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Israeli lawmakers, calling on them for more support. Stay tuned for updates.
Ammonia leak reported at chemicals plant in Ukraine's Sumy
There is an ammonia leak at a chemicals plant in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy besieged by Russian troops, Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Monday.
Zhyvytskyy did not say what had caused the leak reported at 04:30 local time (0800 IST) at the Sumykhimprom plant. He said the area within a five-kilometre radius around the plant was hazardous.
At least four killed by shelling in Kyiv's Podil district: Officials
Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least four people, city authorities said.
"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]," city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.
He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details are still to be confirmed. The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed.
Biden to travel to Poland Friday to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House
US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Sunday.
"The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden's trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.
Mortal remains of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru; CM pays homage
The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the Karnataka student who was killed during shelling by the Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv city on March 1, has reached the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Monday.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.
Zelenskyy, speaking in his daily video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel's parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.
Ukraine says no question of surrendering city of Mariupol - media
There is no question of Ukraine giving up the city of Mariupol and laying down arms, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said early on Monday.
"There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms," the Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Vereshchuk as saying. "We have already informed the Russian side about this."