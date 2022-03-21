Russia-Ukraine crisis: Four killed in shelling in Kyiv, Ammonia leak at chemicals plant in Sumy

Russian forces continued to bombard the besieged coastal city of Mariupol on Sunday and were also deporting thousands of residents to Russia against their will, according to city officials and witnesses. While nearly half the population has left the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the first weeks of war, many other residents have chosen to stay. “Our people are now wandering in the world, seeking security, as you once did,” Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Israeli lawmakers, calling on them for more support. Stay tuned for updates.