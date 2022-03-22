Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russian forces disperse Ukraine protestors with gunfire

Russia gave the besieged city of Mariupol until 5:00 am on March 21 to surrender, warning that Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters who refuse to do so face being court martialled or worse for their "horrible crimes". Ukraine rejected the ultimatum. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on European leaders to cease all trade with Russia. "No euros for the occupiers. Close all of your ports to them. Don't export them your goods. Deny energy resources. Push for Russia to leave Ukraine," he said in a video address. Stay tuned for live updates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskyy: Russia shells humanitarian corridor
Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol.
The Ukrainian government said that about 3,000 people from Mariupol were evacuated on Monday.
Russian forces disperse Ukraine protestors with gunfire
Ukraine's leaders on Tuesday accused Russian forces of firing on unarmed protesters in the occupied southern city of Kherson, with videos appearing to show residents fleeing flash-bang grenades and sustained gunfire.
"Occupiers shot at people who went out peacefully, without weapons, to protest. For freedom -- our freedom," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, leading the condemnation.