Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russian forces disperse Ukraine protestors with gunfire

Russia gave the besieged city of Mariupol until 5:00 am on March 21 to surrender, warning that Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters who refuse to do so face being court martialled or worse for their "horrible crimes". Ukraine rejected the ultimatum. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on European leaders to cease all trade with Russia. "No euros for the occupiers. Close all of your ports to them. Don't export them your goods. Deny energy resources. Push for Russia to leave Ukraine," he said in a video address. Stay tuned for live updates.