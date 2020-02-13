Russian court fines Facebook $63,000 over data law breach: RIA

A Russian court fined social media company Facebook 4 million roubles ($62,922) on Thursday for its failure to comply with a Russian data law, the RIA news agency reported.
The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Facebook for its refusal to put its server holding data about Russian citizens on Russian territory, after earlier handing Twitter an identical fine for the same offence.
($1 = 63.5700 roubles)
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe