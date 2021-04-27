Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

Court imposes curbs on Navalny's anti-corruption body

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 27 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 16:07 ist
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Credit: AP Photo

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.

Moscow City Court is considering a request from the Moscow prosecutor to officially outlaw the FBK on the grounds that it is an extremist group.

The court announced a "ban on certain actions" for the FBK, but provided no further details. 

