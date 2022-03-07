Russian delegation departs for fresh talks with Ukraine

  Mar 07 2022
  updated: Mar 07 2022
A Russian delegation has departed for Belarus where it will meet Ukrainian negotiators for the third round of talks about ending hostilities, the Sputnik Belarus news outlet reported.

Last week, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of a few combat zones, but none of them has worked so far, with the sides accusing each other of violating local ceasefire.

