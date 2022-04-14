Russian flagship 'remains afloat' after explosion

Russian flagship 'remains afloat' after munitions explosion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 16:58 ist

The Russian defence ministry said Thursday its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, is still afloat after a fire set off ammunitions explosions onboard.

"There is no open fire. The ammunitions explosions have stopped. The Moskva cruiser remains afloat," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the warship's "main missile armaments" were not harmed and its crew has been evacuated to nearby ships in the Black Sea.

"Measures are ongoing to tow the cruiser into port," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian military said earlier it had struck the Russian warship. The Russian defence ministry, however, said the cause of the fire was still being established.

The Moskva -- which with other vessels in Moscow's Black Sea fleet has been blockading the southern city of Mariupol -- gained notoriety early in the war when it called on Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Russian Navy
Black Sea

What's Brewing

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

 